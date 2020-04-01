The Last Dance: Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls documentary premieres on April 20

The Last Dance, the highly-anticipated 10-part documentary series featuring Michael Jordan, will air in the UK on Netflix from April 20 and you can watch it using your Sky Q box.

Sky subscribers with Netflix accounts can view the series via their Sky Q box.

Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere on April 20 in the UK, with future episodes released two at a time, every Monday, over the following four weeks.

The ESPN series, directed by Jason Hehir - the man responsible for US sports documentaries including The Fab Five and The '85 Bears - chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

"We have heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that," an ESPN statement read.

"This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

In the autumn of 1997, Michael Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long. The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team - a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later.

As 'The Last Dance' weaves its way through the tumultuous 1997-98 season, viewers will be transported back to how it all began - from Jordan's childhood roots, the Bulls' dire circumstances before his arrival and how the team was built after drafting him in 1984, to the struggles that eventually led to the team's first NBA championship.

As the series takes the audience through the Bulls' first five championships, viewers will experience the off-court challenges, struggles and triumphs that were a part of the culture-shifting phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

It is an unlikely scenario that serves as a fascinating backdrop for the inside tale of the 1998 championship run, with extensive profiles of Jordan's key team-mates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, head coach Phil Jackson, and featuring dozens of current-day interviews with rivals and luminaries from basketball and beyond.

The tension and conflict that defined that final championship run are very much on display throughout.

"Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," said director Hehir.

"Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team.

"For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

The result is one of the most fascinating sports documentary series ever produced - a series viewers will not want to miss.

Watch 'The Last Dance' on Netflix via your Sky Q box

Monday, April 20 - 8:01am (UK time) - Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27 - 8:01am (UK time) - Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4 - 8:01am (UK time) - Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11 - 8:01am (UK time) - Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18 - 8:01am (UK time) - Episodes 9 and 10

