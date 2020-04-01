Los Angeles Lakers players all free of coronavirus symptoms

Two weeks after news broke a pair of Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for coronavirus, the team revealed on Tuesday all players are symptom-free after completing a 14-day period of home isolation.

"All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers and the NBA," the team announced.

On March 19, two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the virus, though their identities were never made public.

The Lakers players were tested after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive. The Lakers played the Nets on March 10. The next day, the NBA announced it was suspending games indefinitely.

ESPN reported that 14 of the 17 players on the Lakers' roster (including those on two-way contracts) were tested, and the tests did not require the players to get out of their vehicles.

"The thing I think people aren't realising is how serious of an ordeal this is and that it's not to be taken lightly," Lakers guard Alex Caruso told ESPN last week. "Everybody said the test is uncomfortable, and it pretty much was. They just stuck a Q-tip through your nose to the back of your mouth."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.