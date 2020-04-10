Chris Paul and Trae Young headline NBA H-O-R-S-E shooting challenge

Some of the NBA and WNBA's best shooters, plus some retired All-Stars, have signed on for a single-elimination H-O-R-S-E tournament starting on Sunday.

Title sponsor State Farm pledged $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

Players will compete in the shot-for-shot competition from their own homes or courts of choice, most of which will be indoors. Social distancing and travel restrictions prevent players from being in the same venue.

Young is planning on living at half court. Paul is recognised as one of the best trick-shot artists in the NBA. And Zach LaVine isn't afraid to put his 40-inch vertical on display.

3:55 Check out Trae Young's best plays from this season's NBA

Young has an outdoor court at his Atlanta-area home, which could make for an entertaining twist depending on the weather. He is also noted more for his shooting and not the dunking skills that helped LaVine become a first-round pick out of UCLA.

"ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING," Young posted via Twitter, calling out LaVine.

Young is scheduled to open the H-O-R-S-E tournament against retired point guard Chauncey Billups.

WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings will play Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, while Pierce and LaVine play and Paul takes on Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

