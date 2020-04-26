Coronavirus: NBA 'to reopen team training facilities'

The NBA are reportedly planning to reopen team practice facilities on Friday in areas where stay-at-home restrictions are loosening.

The league will prohibit organised team activities but will allow voluntary individual workouts, according to ESPN.

The NBA suspended play on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Whether or not the 2019-20 season will resume remains unknown.

Georgia is one state that loosened stay-at-home orders, so the Atlanta Hawks are likely to reopen their facilities on Friday.

Oklahoma is another state that has relaxed sheltering-in-place edicts.

Florida, home to the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, also has seen a reduction in restrictions.

According to the report, the NBA is telling teams under stay-at-home orders that it will help find alternative sites for their players.