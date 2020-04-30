NBA considering Walt Disney World Resort as playing site should season resume

The NBA is looking at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a possible playing site should the 2019-20 season resume, according to reports.

The league has received the OK from Disney to use the site, Stadium's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

The report came hours after Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times some professional sports leagues may have to "bite the bullet" and cancel their seasons altogether because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Charania, NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday had a conference call with the league's 30 general managers and a league doctor and discussed what Charania called "some positive developments" regarding potential treatment for coronavirus.

The NBA announced on Monday it will soon unveil rule changes that will allow teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in limited workouts, so long as the city in which the facility is located permits it.

Image: NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media at All-Star Weekend

Numerous restrictions still will be in place for the limited opening of facilities, the league said in a statement.

There also is no set date for when facilities can open, though "the league advised teams that it is targeting no earlier than Friday, May 8, as the commencement date for the new rules, and that it may push this timing back if developments warrant," per the NBA's statement.

Whether or not the 2019-20 season will resume remains unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fauci told the New York Times, "I would love to be able to have all sports back. But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we're not ready for that yet.

"Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything. If you can't guarantee safety, then unfortunately you're going to have to bite the bullet and say, 'We may have to go without this sport for this season.'"

NBA executives also reportedly have discussed the idea of teams attempting to play all games in other locations, with Las Vegas and the Bahamas having been floated as possible sites.

