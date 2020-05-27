Detroit Pistons 'starting search for general manager'

The Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a candidate who could become the team's general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team had not announced its plans.

Ed Stefanski, a senior advisor to owner Tom Gores, has been running basketball operations for the Pistons and will remain as the team's top basketball executive. Detroit are moving toward adding a general manager to the front office as well.

According to multiple reports, Stefanski plans to begin interviewing candidates for the GM post this week.

Stefanski said the critical element for the Pistons is to "get the draft right." The Pistons are projected to have more than $30m under the salary cap and a top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. But the coronavirus pandemic could reduce the cap and the lottery format isn't certain unless the season is completed.

Image: Former Pistons coach president Stan Van Gundy pictured on the Detroit sideline

The GM spot for the Pistons has been vacant since the team overhauled its front office two years ago.

Stan Van Gundy had been the team's coach and team president, with Jeff Bower serving as GM. After the Pistons moved on from Van Gundy in 2018, Stefanski took over the front office and Dwane Casey became the coach.

Detroit hired Malik Rose as an assistant general manager in 2018, but there has been no official GM.

The Pistons made the playoffs last season but were 20-46 in 2019-20 when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.

