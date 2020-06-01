Candace Parker optimistic over 2020 WNBA season

Los Angeles Sparks power forward Candace Parker is optimistic that we will see a 2020 WNBA season.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has refused to set a potential start date for the 2020 season and said the league is continuing to work on a number of scenarios for a restart.

"We are not going to do anything without thinking that we have the confidence that for our players and our staff have the right health and safety protocols as advised by medical experts as well as public health experts," she told High Post Hoops.

On an edition of NBA TV's Gametime, host Casey Stern asked Parker for her thoughts on the current postponement of the WNBA season and her hopes for when play may resume.

"It changes week to week, honestly, but I am optimistic that there is going to be a season," she said. "I have said from the start the WNBA is in a unique situation. We do not (use) charter (flights). So a single site almost has to be the way to go. I don't know many teams that want to fly through countless airports on a daily basis. We are a 12-team league so, in terms of numbers, I think (a single-site solution) would work out.

1:44 Highlights from the WNBA 2019 season as Seattle Storm took on Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center

"I do like the fact (the WNBA) hasn't come out and set a specific date. I think (the situation) is going to change week by week. But I am optimistic we are going to get something worked out that works for everybody."

Parker said that player safety and wellbeing will have to be thoroughly discussed before any restart plan is put in place.

"There is a lot that is unknown and the WNBA and NBA have done a fantastic job of addressing that and understanding that, week by week, things could change. There a lot of other factors (to also consider): health and safety, mental health, competitive advantage," she said.

"Think about coming off of quarantine and asking players, coaches and organisations to go back into quarantine for an additional three or four months (in order to have a season).

1:45 Highlights from the WNBA 2019 season as Atlanta Dream took on Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center

"The WNBA differs from the NBA in that we are not in mid-season. We haven't tipped yet. The NBA is trying to balance when to go, how many games to play before playoffs whereas the WNBA has a clean slate. Everybody has the same advantages (and disadvantages). There are no practice facilities open. That's where we are at right now."

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here