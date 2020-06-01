Zion Williamson quiz: How much do you now know about the Pelicans rookie star?

How much do you know about New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

Even before he entered the NBA as the No 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, Williamson was touted as the most exciting player to come into the league since LeBron James.

Although a preseason knee injury caused him to miss the opening 44 games of the 2019-20 season, when Williamson finally made his NBA debut in January, his impact was undeniable.

3:02 Check out Zion Williamson's best plays from this season's NBA

Less than 20 games into his professional career, Williamson has vaulted the Pelicans back into the playoff race should the 2019-20 campaign resume. His early scoring feats have matched those of some of the NBA's most iconic and most decorated players.

How much can you recall about the explosive start Williamson has made to his NBA career?

It's time to put your knowledge to the test.

Play our Zion Williamson quiz now.

