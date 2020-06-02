Wes Unseld, former NBA MVP, dies at 74

Wes Unseld, the Basketball Hall of Famer who led Washington to their only NBA championship, has died at age 74.

Unseld, who was chosen as one of the 50 greatest players in league history, died on Tuesday after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia. He was 74.

Unseld's family announced his death via a statement released by the Washington Wizards, the franchise he was with throughout his entire 13-season playing career and also worked for as a coach and general manager.

The NBA Show Wednesday 3rd June 2:00pm

"Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will was matched only by his passion and drive for uplifting others," current Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said.

"His physical prowess, undeniable talent and on-court demeanour may have struck fear in opponents throughout the NBA, but he will be remembered best as a mentor, leader and friend."

Image: Unseld boxes out against the Boston Celtics

A five-time All-Star and, along with Wilt Chamberlain, one of only two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP honours in the same season, Unseld instantly made the team then known as the Baltimore Bullets into a winner after he was taken with the No 2 overall pick - behind future team-mate Elvin Hayes - in the 1968 Draft.

A decade later, Unseld was the MVP of the 1978 NBA Finals as the Bullets beat the Seattle SuperSonics in a seven-game series best known for Washington coach Dick Motta's proclamation: "The opera ain't over until the fat lady sings."

Listed at 6ft 7in and 245lbs, Unseld overcame taller players and bad knees with a strong work ethic and lots of grunt work in the paint. He was a tenacious rebounder and strong passer.

Unseld was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, his first year of eligibility.

"I never played pretty," Unseld said on the day he was elected. "I wasn't flashy. My contributions were in the things most people don't notice. They weren't in high scoring or dunking or behind-the-back passes."

NBA Heatcheck Wednesday 3rd June 8:00pm

Unseld averaged 10.8 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA career. Aching knees forced Unseld to stop playing in 1981, but he remained with the franchise that would eventually retire his No 41 jersey.

"We all admired Wes as the pillar of this franchise for so long," Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said, "but it was his work off the court that will truly leave an impactful legacy and live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of basketball and beyond."

Image: Unseld during his coaching tenure with the Bullets

Unseld initially worked in Washington's front office, then was head coach for nearly seven seasons from 1987-94, compiling a 202-345 record with one playoff appearance. He also had a seven-year stint as general manager from 1996-2003, when the team made one other trip to the playoffs.

After the club's then-owner, Abe Pollin, died in 2009, Unseld said: "I have no doubt that he kept me longer in positions than he should have - and longer than I wanted him to. He was loyal."

Pollin's widow, Irene, said Tuesday: "Since 1968, Wes was the broad shoulders upon which our team was built, and his Hall of Fame career and the championship that he helped bring our city speaks for itself. But for us, the loss of Wes is more than that. He and the Unselds are family to us, and when you lose a family member - especially a beloved figure like Wes - the sorrow is unfathomable."

Unseld is survived by his wife, Connie, daughter Kim, son Wes Unseld Jr, and two grandchildren. Wes Jr is an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets.