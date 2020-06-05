Please select your default edition
NBA cancels remainder of 2019-20 G League season

Friday 5 June 2020 06:46, UK

Image: G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim addresses attendees at a Jr NBA event

While the NBA season will resume at the end of July, the developmental G League is over for the 2019-20 season.

NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement that end-of-season awards - Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year - would be handed out in the days ahead.

G League play was suspended on March 12. The NBA G League's regular season was due to conclude on March 28.

"While cancelling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognise that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league," Abdur-Rahim said.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season."

