Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre expects to return in Orlando

Kelly Oubre is expected to be fully recovered from a torn right meniscus and be available for the Phoenix Suns when the NBA season returns in Orlando on July 31, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

Oubre tore his right meniscus in late February and subsequently underwent successful surgery. He has been able to rehab at home during quarantine and has apparently not suffered any setbacks.

The 24-year-old was second on the Suns in minutes played (34.5), so his return to the rotation would make a significant impact. Oubre also averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game before going down.

The Portland Trail Blazers, another Western Conference teams heading to Orlando hoping to overhaul the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed, are set to welcome back two long-term injury absentees ahead of the season restart.

Image: Jusuf Nurkic battles Jarrett Allen in the paint

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has not played since he suffered a horrific leg injury in a March 2019 regular season game against the Golden State Warriors.

Nurkic is now healthy and expects to play when the season resumes in Orlando, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports. The Bosnian big man was on the verge of practising with the G League squad when the season was suspended on March 11. Nurkic is set to take on a significant role with the team, though it is unclear how his minutes will be balanced with those of fellow Portland center Hassan Whiteside.

Image: Zach Collins high-fives his Portland team-mates

Blazers power forward Zach Collins has healed from his shoulder injury and expects to return for the Blazers in Orlando, Quick also reports.

Collins dislocated his shoulder during the third game of the season, leaving a gap at power forward that Carmelo Anthony eventually filled for Portland.

The return of Collins, a 'three-and-D' big man, gives the Blazers increased versatility in terms of their line-ups.

