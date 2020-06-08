Golden State Warriors 'would draft Anthony Edwards if they pick No 1' - reports

The Golden State Warriors would select Georgia's Anthony Edwards if they pick first in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to reports.

The Warriors reportedly haven't spoken to top prospect Edwards on Zoom yet, but that doesn't mean they aren't interested in the Georgia product.

On August 25, the Warriors will find out where they will pick when the NBA Draft Lottery is held. If the odds fall in their favor, Edwards could be a Warrior.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported on Saturday, citing sources, that if the Warriors landed the No 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and decide to keep it, they will take Edwards.

Image: Edwards throws a pass for Georgia during a game against Kentucky

"Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they'll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards," Letourneau wrote.

But what if they don't get the No 1 pick?

Image: Deni Avdija claims a rebound for Maccabi Tel Aviv

"If Golden State land anywhere between numbers two and five, they'll strongly consider Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Israel's Deni Avdija, among others," Letourneau wrote.

In NBC Sports California's NBA Mock Draft 8.0, Insider James Ham has Avdija going No 5 overall, Okoro going No 7 overall and Haliburton going No 8 overall.

Ham currently has the Warriors picking Dayton's Obi Toppin at No 3 overall.

With the 2020 NBA Draft not happening until October 15, the Warriors have plenty of time to put together their big board of top prospects and devise scenarios depending on where they fall in the top five.

