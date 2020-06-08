Please select your default edition
James Harden quiz: How much do you know about the Houston Rockets superstar?

Monday 8 June 2020 10:13, UK

James Harden flexes on his way to a 41-point triple-double against Atlanta
Image: James Harden flexes on his way to a 41-point triple-double against Atlanta

How much do you know about Houston Rockets all-star guard James Harden and his decorated NBA career? Step up and play our quiz.

Famous for his outstanding scoring and instantly recognisable thanks to his trademark beard, Harden was drafted by Oklahoma City in 2009 and initially made his name as a sixth man on the Thunder team that reached the NBA Finals in 2012.

James Harden of the Houston Rockets 4:40
Check out James Harden's best plays from the 2019-20 NBA season to date

Having proven himself worthy of being the focal point of a team's offense, Harden left OKC after failing to agree an extension with the Thunder. He was traded to the Houston Rockets before the 2012-13 season and has since evolved into one of the NBA's most dangerous and creative scoring threats.

How much can you recall about Harden's biggest performances, scoring streaks and playoff runs?

Test your knowledge of Harden's career and his achievements to date by playing our quiz now.

