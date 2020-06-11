Please select your default edition
Shaquille O'Neal - in cardboard cut-out form - lends support to Northampton Town in League Two play-offs

PA Sport

Thursday 11 June 2020 14:07, UK

Shaquille O&#39;Neal hammers home a dunk against the Sacramento Kings
Image: Shaquille O'Neal hammers home a dunk for the Los Angeles Lakers

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal will be lending his support when Northampton take on Cheltenham in the League Two play-offs on June 18.

With coronavirus guidelines meaning no fans will be present when football makes its return, clubs are finding novel ways to populate the stands for their behind-closed-doors clashes.

Like many others, Northampton are offering supporters the chance to have their image on a cardboard cutout and taking pride of place at the PTS Academy Stadium will be four-time NBA champion O'Neal.

Northampton Town
Cheltenham Town

Thursday 18th June 7:30pm

O'Neal, who won three of his titles alongside Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers, is a business associate of Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas and has been vocal in his support of the club in the past.

Shaquille O&#39;Neal powers home a dunk for the Lakers 4:22
Relive the power and dominance of Shaquille O'Neal with this mixtape of his greatest plays

Northampton said O'Neal had "thrown his support" behind having his image in the crowd next Thursday, as Keith Curle's men face Cheltenham over two legs, aiming to make the June 29 Wembley final.

