Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

NBA quiz: How much do you know about the New York Knicks?

Monday 15 June 2020 10:39, UK

Patrick Ewing throws down a dunk for the Knicks against the Miami Heat
Image: Patrick Ewing throws down a dunk for the Knicks against the Miami Heat

How much do you know about the New York Knicks? Step up and play our quiz.

Despite their oft-lampooned lack of success over the past two decades, the New York Knicks remain one of the NBA's best-supported teams, thanks to their history, a celebrity fanbase led by Spike Lee and the prestige of their home arena, Madison Square Garden.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Since reaching the NBA Finals in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season, the Knicks have found success hard to come by. With just one playoff series win to their name since 2001 and a current postseason drought that stretches back to 2013, a slew of coaches have tried and failed to turn the team's fortunes around.

Patrick Ewing grabs a rebound for the New York Knicks
Image: Ewing grabs a rebound for the New York Knicks

Things were not always this bleak at MSG. Back in the 1990s, Pat Riley's Knicks teams came closer than most to dethroning Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls while the team's glory years under Hall of Fame coach Red Holzman delivered two NBA championships in the 1970s.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

How much do you know about the New York Knicks?

Test your knowledge with our quiz.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.