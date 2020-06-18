Coronavirus: Positive tests soar in Orlando ahead of NBA restart

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that does not matter.

After spending weeks putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols - the word testing appears 282 times in the document - the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) believe they have done what is necessary for the health and safety of the 22 teams and others that will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month.

Ready or not, basketball is almost back.

Image: NBPA executive director Michele Roberts addresses the media at a 2019 NBA Cares event

"No one is suggesting that this is going to be an infection-free, guaranteed environment," NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Associated Press. "I guess, unless we go to... well, where would we go? What state has the lowest rate? There is just no way of finding a sterile environment probably on this planet, but certainly, not in this country."

Among the details that were included in the protocols released to teams: players will be invited to wear what the league calls a proximity alarm that will set off an audio alert when the person is within six feet of another person for more than five seconds and therefore not following social distancing guidelines, plus they can choose to wear a ring that will generate a wellness assessment derived from metrics such as body temperature and respiratory and heart rate.

Players and staff also will be given thermometers and a pulse oximeter so they can track their data and record it on the league's daily health platform.

Image: Mike Malone issues instructions to his Nuggets players

"I am optimistic about the NBA's return-to-play policies and procedures," said Denver coach Michael Malone, who found out last month he had already beaten coronavirus after an antibody test showed he had the virus. "They are going to do whatever it takes to make this the safest environment as possible. There are no guarantees and there will be a risk, but I feel confident in the measures to be taken pre-Orlando and once in Orlando."

True, there will be a risk.

The league acknowledges that no plan can be perfect.

These protocols are designed to promote prevention and mitigation strategies to reduce exposure to, and transmission of, the coronavirus, the league said. However, it is possible that staff, players, or other participants in the resumption of the 2019-20 season nonetheless may test positive or contract the coronavirus.

But by following strict rules - including regular testing, no leaving the Disney campus without returning to quarantine, no unauthorised guests, no family members being permitted to arrive until late August and no spitting on the court - the NBA and the NBPA hope the risk is minimal as teams prepare for a Disney stay that could exceed three months for the teams that make the NBA Finals.

Image: Bam Adebayo fires from three-point range against Orlando

"It will still probably bother everybody that we are not home," Miami center Bam Adebayo said. "But at the end of the day, we will be happy to play basketball."

The NBA's arrival at Disney is looming as the rate of positive tests around the state is rising, and officials such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis are facing criticism for re-opening many parts of the state's economy. But if NBA players are not venturing out among the public, the hope is that no matter what is going on beyond Disney's fences, the quasi-bubble for basketball will not be affected.

The rate of positive tests in Orange County, which includes Orlando, in the seven-day period ending on Tuesday was 6.5 per cent. For the seven days immediately preceding that, it was 2.5 per cent, meaning the rate has more than doubled in a one-week span.

For tests conducted on Tuesday, state officials said that Orange County's positive rate was 11.9 per cent - almost 10 times the rate of 1.4 per cent recorded as recently as June 3.

"It is concerning but not surprising," Roberts said. "I have watched this governor behave as if the virus is an inconvenience as opposed to a virus. So I guess watching the way the state is adhering or not adhering to CDC guidelines, it is not surprising that these numbers would go up."

1:10 NBA Commissioner Adam Silver believes that the NBA community has an obligation to try to restart the 2019-20 season

DeSantis has said Florida's rising numbers reflect more testing and other factors, though the percentage of positive tests is also significantly higher than was the case just a couple of weeks ago across the state and in the Orlando area.

The state's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, tweeted on Tuesday that DeSantis has lost control of Florida's response to the pandemic and recklessly reopened the state despite the data screaming for caution.

DeSantis is a Republican. Fried is the only elected Democrat to hold a statewide office.

"My solace is that our guys are not going to be out and about in the city of Orlando," Roberts said. "The players will be flown in non-commercial, and they will essentially be on campus for the entirety of their stay until such time as their season ends."

