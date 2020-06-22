Klay Thompson officially cleared to train without any restrictions - reports

Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting Klay Thompson has reached the next phase of his return from the torn left ACL he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

While the Warriors will not be among the 22 teams involved in the NBA restart in Orlando next month, the expectation is Thompson will be ready to fully participate in the team's eventual offseason minicamp.

The Warriors guard has been training without restriction on his knee and has been ramping up workouts over the past few weeks, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, citing sources.

According to Slater's report, Thompson received full clearance "a couple weeks back" and has already been participating in "high-octane" workouts.

While the sharpshooter is yet to scrimmage, he has gone through individual and group sessions involving running, jumping, dunking, 3-on-0 and 5-on-0 situations.

Thompson has yet to return to the Warriors' San Francisco facility since it reopened. He instead has been working out in Los Angeles and in Oakland.

As of right now, players only are allowed to work out on one hoop with one coach and that coach must wear gloves. There are no three-on-three or five-on-five scrimmages allowed.

While Thompson's knee has been cleared, he now must take the time to build the rest of his body back up to NBA standards. With the 2020-21 NBA season expected to get going sometime in December, Thompson should have ample to time to get back into game shape.

Thompson was playing arguably the best basketball of his career when he tore his left ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. While the injury robbed Thompson of a year of his prime, his recovery - along with Steph Curry's broken hand - allowed the Warriors a year to rest and reset after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

By the time Thompson returns, it will be at least 17 months since he last suited up.

