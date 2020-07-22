Please select your default edition
NBA season resumes on Sky Sports with 16 straight days of action

Watch the NBA live on Sky Sports as the 2019-20 season resumes at Disney World in Orlando on July 30

Sky Sports NBA

Wednesday 22 July 2020 08:25, UK

LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul in the Lakers&#39; win over the Clippers
Image: You can see LeBron James in action on opening night

The NBA returns to your screens on Sky Sports this month as the 2019-20 season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on July 30.

Opening night will see the Utah Jazz take on rookie star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 11pm, before Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come up against LeBron James and the Avery Bradley-less Los Angeles Lakers from 2am on Friday, July 31.

Later that day Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead out Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics.

August 2 will then stage the first NBA Sunday since the league's five-month hiatus as the Portland Trail Blazers meet the Celtics from 8:30pm. On the following Sunday Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the reigning champions Toronto Raptors from 7pm.

The structure will see 22 of the NBA's 30 teams play eight seeding games to decide a 16-team playoff field, which will follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion no later than October 13.

Here's a run-down of the initial games:

More on this story

The NBA restart schedule

Date Away Home Time (UK)
July 30 Utah Jazz New Orleans Pelicans 11:30pm
July 31 Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers 2am
July 31 Orlando Magic Brooklyn Nets 7:30pm
July 31 Boston Celtics Milwaukee Bucks 11:30pm
August 1 Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks 2am
August 1 Miami Heat Denver Nuggets 6pm
August 1 New Orleans Pelicans Los Angeles Clippers 11pm
August 2 Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics 8:30pm
August 3 Milwaukee Bucks Houston Rockets 1:30am
August 3 Toronto Raptors Miami Heat 6:30pm
August 3 Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans 11:30pm
August 4 Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks 6:30pm
August 5 Houston Rockets Portland Trail Blazers 2am
August 5 Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz 7pm
August 5 Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers 11:30pm
August 6 New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings 6:30pm
August 6 Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks 9pm
August 7 Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 2am
August 7 Utah Jazz San Antonio Spurs 6pm
August 7 Sacramento Kings Brooklyn Nets 10pm
August 8 Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors 2am
August 8 Boston Celtics Portland Trail Blazers 6pm
August 8 Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets 8:30pm
August 8 Los Angeles Lakers Indiana Pacers 11pm
August 9 Milwaukee Bucks Dallas Mavericks 1:30am
August 9 Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors 7pm
August 9 Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers 11:30pm
August 10 Dallas Mavericks Utah Jazz 8pm
August 11 Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers 2am
August 11 Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 7pm
August 11 Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies 11:30pm
August 12 Indiana Pacers Houston Rockets 9pm
August 13 Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets 2am
August 13 Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers TBD
August 13 Milwaukee Bucks Memphis Grizzlies TBD
August 14 Philadelphia 76ers Houston Rockets TBD
August 14 Denver Nuggets Toronto Raptors TBD

