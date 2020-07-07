Coronavirus: Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie out of NBA restart after positive test

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not join his team for the NBA's restart after testing positive again for coronavirus.

Dinwiddie announced the news on Tuesday over Twitter with the Nets preparing for the NBA season to resume on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie wrote.

"I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

Image: Dinwiddie's Nets team-mate DeAndre Jordan will also be absent in Orlando having previously tested positive for the coronavirus

Dinwiddie, 27, is averaging career bests of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 64 games (49 starts) during his sixth NBA season.

Dinwiddie's teammate, center DeAndre Jordan, tested positive for COVID-19 and opted out of joining the Nets (30-34), who will also be without forward Wilson Chandler for the restart. Chandler cited a desire to remain with his family while guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) and forward Kevin Durant (Achilles) also will not participate.

Brooklyn resides in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and is solidly positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots.

The Nets have eight games remaining and are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando (30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40), who confirmed on Tuesday that star guard Bradley Beal will not play in Florida due to injury.

