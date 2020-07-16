Please select your default edition
Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans rookie leaves NBA bubble to tend to family matter

"Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time"

Thursday 16 July 2020 17:45, UK

Zion Williamson in action earlier in the season
Image: Zion Williamson in action earlier in the season

Zion Williamson left the NBA campus at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in order to tend to an urgent family matter.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie will join back up with the team at a later date and will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel room upon his return due to NBA protocols.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family," said David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations.

"Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19 games with the Pelicans prior to the NBA's hiatus having missed the first two months of the season with a knee injury.

The Pelicans (28-36) are scheduled to open the season's resumption against the Utah Jazz on July 30 and are currently 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies, who currently occupy the final Western Conference playoff spot.

