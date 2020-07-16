Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans rookie leaves NBA bubble to tend to family matter

Zion Williamson left the NBA campus at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in order to tend to an urgent family matter.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie will join back up with the team at a later date and will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel room upon his return due to NBA protocols.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family," said David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations.

"Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Zion Williamson update: pic.twitter.com/eShAPl1gB2 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 16, 2020

Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19 games with the Pelicans prior to the NBA's hiatus having missed the first two months of the season with a knee injury.

The Pelicans (28-36) are scheduled to open the season's resumption against the Utah Jazz on July 30 and are currently 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies, who currently occupy the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.