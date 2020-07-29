Please select your default edition
NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports - watch free via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Live coverage also available on Sky Sports Arena

Wednesday 29 July 2020 12:39, UK

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson react against the New Orleans Pelicans 0:30
Watch Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets free via a livestream on skysports.com. Sky Sports app and YouTube on Saturday at 6pm

The Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 6pm and you can watch live for free on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

Live NBA: Miami @ Denver

Saturday 1st August 6:00pm

While the Heat and the Nuggets secured their playoff places before entering the NBA's Disney bubble, both teams have plenty to play for in their eight seeding games before the postseason.

Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Sky Sports Arena, Action and Mix

Miami are two-and-a-half games behind the third-placed Boston Celtics and a quick restart to their campaign could see them improve their playoff seeding.

Kelly Olynyk is guarded by Nemanja Bjelica 1:32
Highlights of the pre-restart scrimmage game between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Heat are one of the most well-rounded teams in the East. Center Bam Adebayo has enjoyed the best season of his career while young stars Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have all proved their value this year. Miami also added experience at the February trade deadline, bringing in veterans Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala.

The Nuggets' preparation for the restart has not been smooth. Their franchise player Nikola Jokic tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia and arrived late at the central Florida campus. Team-mates Torrey Craig, Monte Morris and Gary Harris were also late arrivals.

Nuggets rookie Bol Bol soars for a dunk against the Wizards 2:02
Bol Bol scored 16 points, grabbed 10 boards and blocked six shots in the Nuggets' first scrimmage, a 89-82 win over the Wizards

With a depleted roster, Denver won one of their three scrimmage games, beating the Washington Wizards and losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic. One positive to emerge from those games was the play of 7ft 2in rookie Bol Bol, who stuffed the stat sheet against the Wizards with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in his Denver debut.

Watch the Heat take on the Nuggets via a free live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports mobile app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Saturday night from 6pm

