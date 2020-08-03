Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Russell Westbrook hails team-mates' determination after Rockets rally to beat Bucks

Associated Press/Sky Sports NBA

Monday 3 August 2020 08:39, UK

Russell Westbrook throws a pass while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo
Image: Russell Westbrook throws a pass while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Russell Westbrook hailed his team-mates' determination and competitiveness after the Houston Rockets rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

Live NBA: Houston @ Portland

Wednesday 5th August 2:00am
Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Which restart games are live on Sky Sports?

Seeding games, running from July 30 to August 14, come thick and fast across Sky Sports Arena, Action and Mix

Westbrook scored 31 points and the Rockets used strong defense down the stretch to earn a 120-116 victory. It was a 36th consective game with at least 20 points for Westbrook, who led Houston's offense on a night James Harden scored 24.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton scored 27 points and Brook Lopez added 23 as the Bucks blew a chance to clinch the No 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Latest standings and seeding game results

Latest standings and seeding game results

Which teams have secured their playoff places?
Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The Bucks led by one in the fourth quarter before Lopez scored the first four points of a 7-0 run that was capped by a triple from Middleton to make it 112-104 with about three minutes remaining.

But Houston scored the next nine points, highlighted by a three-pointer and a steal from PJ Tucker and a block by Harden on Antetokounmpo, to go on top 113-112 about a minute later.

Russell Westbrook prepares to attack against the Milwaukee Bucks 1:03
Russell Westbrook scored 31 points as the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks

Westbrook made four clutch free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

"Adversity showed up and we showed out," Westbrook said. "I am so proud of all the guys in the locker room. They did an amazing job of competing for 48 minutes."

More on this story

James Harden and Russell Westbrook walk off the court together
Image: James Harden and Westbrook walk off the court together

Harden liked the tenacity his team showed in fighting back from the late deficit, too. "Things weren't going our way, we weren't making shots, but we just stuck with it," he said.

"Throughout the course of the game we played some really good defense," he said. "They are a good offensive team but we got stops when we needed to."

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks on August 2, 2020 at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. 2:44
Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Houston Rockets at The Arena in Orlando

Houston tied an NBA record for most three-point attempts in a regulation game with 61, making 21 of them. They also forced 22 turnovers.

In defeat, the Bucks set a new NBA record. It was the first time in league history a team had lost despite scoring at least 110 points, holding an opponent to less than 40 per cent shooting (39.6) and out-rebounding an opponent by at least 25. Before Sunday night all 177 teams who did that won.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 02, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 2:00
Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in the Bucks' loss to the Rockets

"I think our execution, our certainty in what we wanted to do wasn't where it needs to be and that starts with me," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. "So, I think a lot of tonight is on me."

"Usually when we are up six two minutes to go, we usually close the game out," Antetokounmpo said. "But we didn't do that today, so we have got to learn from it and got to keep moving."

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Golden Point Podcast