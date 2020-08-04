Please select your default edition
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder leaves NBA campus for birth of second child

Tuesday 4 August 2020 06:28, UK

Dennis Schroder rises to the rim to score with a lay-up against the Celtics
Image: Dennis Schroder rises to the rim to score with a lay-up against the Celtics

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder has left the NBA campus in Orlando to be with his family for the birth of his second child, coach Billy Donovan confirmed to reporters on Monday.

"It happened this morning, so he is with his family at this point in time," Donovan said. "I'll have a chance probably to talk to him and find out a little bit more, if it's not later today or tomorrow.

"Right now, for at least this game, he'll be out. We'll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little more time with him over the phone."

In mid-July, Schroder talked about his plans to leave the bubble to be with his family when the time was right.

Dennis Schroder drives into the lane against the Cavaliers 1:56
Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 30 points as the Thunder rolled to a 109-103 win against the Cavaliers

"I'm not gonna leave my wife by herself while she's having a second baby," Schroder said. "[Dennis] Jr is still 17 months old, so I'm for sure gonna go there and support her and try as much as I can to be there for my family."

Schroder will be required to quarantine on the NBA campus upon his return before he can rejoin the Thunder.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds during his second season with Oklahoma City.

