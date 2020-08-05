LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Join Mike Tuck, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer as Sky Sports take an in-depth look at the biggest NBA storylines and incidents.

It's almost been a week since the NBA resumed its season at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in central Florida and we certainly haven't been short of talking points.

The Heatcheck crew begin this week's show by catching up on some of the big news coming out of the NBA bubble, including Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac's ACL tear and the Dallas Mavericks' playoff berth. The guys also discuss Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who has scored an incredible 119 points in three games since the restart.

This week's 'Hot or Not' segment will then see Mike, Mo and Jaydee debate who of James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'Finals worthy', before analysing Gary Trent Jr.'s starting credentials for the Portland Trail Blazers and discussing Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse after he missed out on the NBA Coaches Association's Coach of the Year award.

We then turn the spotlight towards two of the NBA's standout rookies in Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, the latter of whom came out on top 109-99 as the sides met on Monday.

To finish we preview this week's Primetime games, which begin with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers taking on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers from 6pm this Saturday.

Later in the evening the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already secured the No 1 seed in the West, will face the Pacers, before the Phoenix Suns come up against the Miami Heat.

Tune in to Sky Sports Arena at 6:30pm on Wednesday evening to catch the latest episode of Heatcheck, which will be followed by the Grizzlies at the Jazz from 7:30pm.

