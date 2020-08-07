Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA: Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner shine as Phoenix Mercury beat Chicago Sky

Thursday night wins for Storm and Sun

Friday 7 August 2020 07:13, UK

DIana Taurasi controls possession against the Chicago Sky
Image: DIana Taurasi controls possession against the Chicago Sky

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner each scored 22 points as Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 96-86 on Thursday night for the Mercury's fourth straight win.

Thursday night's WNBA scores

  • Chicago Sky 86-96 Phoenix Mercury
  • Seattle Storm 93-92 Atlanta Dream
  • Connecticut Sun 91-68 Dallas Wings
Latest WNBA standings

Latest WNBA standings

Who is leading the way in the early season going?

Chicago Sky 86-96 Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky on August 6, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. 1:34
Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky from Florida

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner each scored 22 points as Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 96-86 on Thursday night for the Mercury's fourth straight win.

The Sky darted to a 16-8 lead before the Mercury went on a 24-2 run in the last four minutes of the quarter and led by 14 at the end of the first. Taurasi tied the game at 16 with a four-point play, Brianna Turner followed with a lay-up and Phoenix led the rest of the way.

Just before the break, Taurasi made a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to steal some of Chicago's momentum and the Mercury (4-2) led 55-49.

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25p/m for two months

In the third, following Courtney Vandersloot's triple to bring the Sky within 60-59, Taurasi hit apair of threes within under a minute to again blunt Chicago.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added scored 17 apiece in the win. Vandersloot led the Sky (4-2) with 21 points, Kahleah Copper 18 and Allie Quigley 13.

It was a chippy game with Chicago coach James Wade getting ejected with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter after arguing with the officials.

More on this story

Seattle Storm 93-92 Atlanta Dream

Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm handles the ball against the Atlanta Dream on August 6, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. 2:03
Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream from Florida

Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the Seattle Storm made all 10 of their free throws at the end to fend off the Atlanta Dream 93-92 on Thursday night.

The Storm (5-1) made 25-of-27 foul shots in the game while the Dream (2-4) buried three three-pointers in the final 13.5 seconds.

Chennedy Carter led the Dream with a career-high 35 points - tied for the fifth most by a rookie according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Carter finished with 11-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and made all 10 of her free throws.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the best NBA and WNBA plays and stay up to date with the latest news

The last player in the WNBA to score 35 or more points in a regular-season game was the Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell who scored 38 points against the Connecticut Sun on September 8, 2019. Carter, the No 4 draft pick out of Texas A&M, became the first rookie in Dream history to score 25 or more points in consecutive games.

Atlanta held a 14-9 lead in the first quarter after Monique Billings' lay-up three minutes in. Stewart then countered scoring nine straight points in the next 77 seconds and the Storm went on a 16-0 run.

Connecticut Sun 91-68 Dallas Wings

DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun handles the ball against the Dallas Wings on August 6, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida 1:33
Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings from Florida

Brionna Jones scored 17 points and Alyssa Thomas added 15 to help Connecticut get their first win of the season with a 91-68 rout of the Dallas Wings.

The Sun (1-5) raced to a 13-0 lead, were up 23-8 at the end of the first quarter and were largely never contested the rest of the way.

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Get NBA and WNBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA and WNBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Natisha Hiedeman and Jasmine Thomas scored 14 points apiece and the Sun finished shooting 36-of-66 (54.5 per cent).

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (2-4) with 17 points and Isabelle Harrison and Tyasha Harris off the bench scored 12 and 10 respectively. Dallas finished 28-of-73 (38.4 per cent) from the field.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV