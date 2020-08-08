Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown is the best shooting guard in the NBA, says Kendrick Perkins

The Boston Celtics delivered another warning of their might when in full flow on Friday as they soared to a 122-100 win over the Toronto Raptors in a game in which they never trailed.

Jaylen Brown starred yet again for the Eastern Conference's third-placed side with 20 points, shooting 50 per cent of both his field goal and three-point efforts.

It followed on from a similarly stylish performance in Thursday's 149-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets that saw Brown put up 21 points, shoot 53.8 per cent from the field and 55.6 per cent from outside the arc.

"Jaylen Brown to me is the best all-round shooting guard in the league," said former Celtics center and 2008 champion Kendrick Perkins on NBC Sports Boston's post-game show.

"He doesn't search for shots, he's not a high volume scorer but when you look up at the end of the night he got his 20 points, over 50 per cent shooting and he locks up the best guy every single night. You can't find it.

"And his playmaking is underrated. He's got a very high IQ. Jaylen Brown for me should have been an All-Star."

The depth of the Celtics' talent was on display as seven different players provided double-figure scoring, with Jayson Tatum recording 18 points and Kemba Walker 17.

Former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine echoed the sentiments of Perkins, before going a step further by suggesting his old team were flirting with the foundations of long-term dominance.

"If he's playing at this level you've got to re-evaluate how good this team can be," said Scalabrine.

"I'm not even talking about the championship this year, I'm talking about the Celtics are in that conversation to take that next step towards becoming like a dynasty.

"What two guard is better for the Celtics right now than Jaylen Brown? There's not one."

Brown finds himself in the middle of his most impressive season in Boston, who are 13-0 this season when he has scored 25 or more points. The 23-year-old also a did a nice job of restricting Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to just 11 points on the night.

In beating the Raptors on Friday the Celtics ended the reigning champions' seven-game wining streak, although head coach Brad Stevens insists it will have little relevance heading into the postseason.

"This game will mean nothing if we get that opportunity again," Stevens said. "They're a really good team. And I thought they missed a lot of open looks and just wasn't their night.

"I thought our guys played well, though. But it won't mean anything in a couple of weeks."

