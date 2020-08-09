Luka Doncic's 17th triple-double of season helps Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks

Luka Doncic delivered another commanding performance with his 17th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Saturday night's NBA scores Milwaukee Bucks 132-136 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

Los Angeles Lakers 111-116 Indiana Pacers

Phoenix Suns 119-112 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz 132-134 Denver Nuggets (OT2)

Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Portland Trail Blazers

Luke Doncic erupted for 36 points, a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds as his 17th triple-double of the season and the 25th one of his career inspired the Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime win over the Bucks on Saturday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith also added 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Dallas overturn a late seven-point deficit in regulation. Maxi Kleber scored 15 points, and Trey Burke had 10.

Brook Lopez recorded season highs of 34 points and six three-pointers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots for the NBA-best Bucks.

Khris Middleton registered 21 points and 11 assists, and Eric Bledsoe had 15 points.

Dallas scored 16 straight points - the final seven of regulation and the first nine of overtime - to open up a 128-119 lead.

The Bucks closed within two before Doncic's highlight-reel, lefty bounce pass between his own legs set up Kleber's three-point play to seal it.

Los Angeles Lakers 111-116 Indiana Pacers

T.J. Warren's maintained his outstanding form since the restart to score 39 points in the Indiana Pacers' 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Warren, who came in averaging 33.8 points since the league reconvened on July 30, scored seven straight points in the final 1:25 to turn a one-point deficit into a six-point lead with 10.6 seconds left.

The 26-year-old was 15 of 22 from the field and five of eight from three-point range, scoring 18 points in the opening nine minutes of the contest before contributing six in an 8-0 run that saw the Pacers edge ahead late in the third quarter. A lead they then built on in the fourth.

Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo provided support for Warren with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

LeBron James sat out the loss against the Houston Rockets on Thursday because of a sore groin, but returned Saturday to finish with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers (51-18).

James was the only starter in double figures for Los Angeles, as Anthony Davis was held to eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. Quinn Cook had 21 points, Kyle Kuzma scored 10 and Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard each had 10.

Phoenix Suns 119-112 Miami Heat

The Phoenix Suns extended their unbeaten run to five since the restart with a 119-112 victory over the Miami Heat thanks to a game-high 35 points from Devin Booker.

Deandre Ayton chipped in with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Jevon Carter came off the bench to contribute 20 points in 26 minutes.

Booker, who entered the night ranked 10th in the NBA with a 26.2 scoring average, made 15 of 26 shots from the floor, although he was zero of seven from long-range.

The Suns are the only unbeaten team in the NBA restart as they try to avoid missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

Phoenix were without two of their top six scorers as Kelly Oubre and Aron Baynes missed the game due to knee injuries.

Miami played without three of its top four scorers: Jimmy Butler (sore right foot), Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (unspecified reason).

In shuffling his lineup Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave rookie guard Tyler Herro his seventh start of the season, which amounted to 25 points, a career-high 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Utah Jazz 132-134 Denver Nuggets (OT2)

Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his return to the lineup, and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Utah Jazz in double overtime for a 132-134 win.

Michael Porter Jr. continued his fine run with 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 21 points and Monte Morris had 15 for Denver. Torrey Craig added 11 points before fouling out.

Donovan Mitchell returned from his injury absence against the San Antonio Spurs to put up 35 points, including 28 in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, while Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Mike Conley scored 20, Jordan Clarkson added 19 and Joe Ingles had 11 for the Jazz.

Were the Western Conference standings to stay as they are on the back of Saturday's results, the Jazz and Nuggets would be set to meet in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard missed two key free throws with 18.6 seconds remaining before Landry Shamet went up the other end to nail his two effort with 3.5 seconds left and confirm a 122-117 win for the Los Angeles Clippers over the Portland Trail Blazers.

In total Shamet recorded 19 points on the night, while Paul George led the Clippers with 21 and Reggie Jackson supplied 17.

Marcus Morris Sr added 15 and eight boards, JaMychal Green offered 13 points and eight rebounds and Lou Williams had 12 points as the Clippers managed without Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers are currently keeping Leonardo out of back-to-back games due to a lingering knee injury, with the 29-year-old expected to return to face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 29 points and eight assists, followed by 22 points apiece from Lillard and Gary Trent Jr, the latter of whom shot six of 10 from outside the arc.

Carmelo Anthony dropped 21 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, 13 boards and nine assists in a defeat that saw Portland slip to one-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No 8 seed in the Western Conference with three games to play.

