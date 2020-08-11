Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross leaves NBA bubble for medical tests

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross has left the NBA bubble in the Orlando area to undergo off-site medical tests not related to COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

The Magic said Ross left the campus following Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics to address a "personal" medical matter and that league physicians had advised Ross to have the tests.

Ross will miss Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, with the team stating that his future availability will depend on his test results and NBA quarantine protocols.

The 29-year-old played 37 minutes and scored 18 points in Sunday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Celtics and is averaging 14.7 points in 69 games this season.

1:24 Highlights of the seeding match between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics

Forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and guards Evan Fournier (non-COVID illness) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) are listed as doubtful for the Magic on Tuesday.

Orlando have lost four straight games. Still, they have clinched the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Embiid out Tuesday with injury

Image: Embiid left Sunday's game in the first quarter

The Philadelphia 76ers will meanwhile be without Joel Embiid for Tuesday's game against the in-form Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle injury suffered in Sunday's defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid exited the game in the first quarter and went to the locker room to be examined before returning to sit on the bench later in the game.

His absence follows on from the loss of guard Ben Simmons, who looks set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee problem.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown remains uncertain over whether Embiid will feature against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but is hopeful of the three-time All-Star returning ahead of the postseason.

"I do expect him to," said Brown. "That's just one man's opinion. Nobody's doing cartwheels over, 'It's something severe,' one. Two, I do believe it would be good for him to play before the playoffs begins."

