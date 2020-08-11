NBA to give out seeding games awards

The NBA will honour the best performers of the restarted 'bubble' season with individual and team awards, the league announced on Tuesday.

There will be two All-Seeding Games Teams and a Player of the Seeding Games, honouring the best performers from the seeding games that started on July 30 and will conclude on Friday.

The winners will be announced on Saturday before Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in game, which will be live on Sky Sports from for 7:30pm on Saturday.

The NBA previously announced the 2019-20 finalists for Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Voting by a media panel for those awards, in addition to the All-NBA Team, NBA All-Rookie Team and NBA All-Defensive Team, was based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11 and did not include seeding games.

Top candidates will likely include Phoenix's Devin Booker, Dallas' Luka Doncic, Portland's Damian Lillard, Houston's James Harden, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana's T.J. Warren.

