Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

San Antonio Spurs hammer Houston Rockets to keep playoff hopes alive

Tuesday 11 August 2020 22:38, UK

DeMar DeRozan rises up for a jump shot against the Houston Rockets
Image: DeMar DeRozan rises up for a jump shot against the Houston Rockets

DeMar DeRozan and Keldon Johnson combined for 47 points as the San Antonio Spurs hammered the Houston Rockets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Scores: Tuesday night's early tip-offs

  • Houston Rockets 105-123 San Antonio Spurs
  • Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Orlando Magic
Latest standings and seeding game results

Latest standings and seeding game results

Which teams have secured their playoff places?

Houston Rockets 105-123 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan is guarded by Russell Westbrook
Image: DeRozan is guarded by Russell Westbrook

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, both career-highs, as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 123-105 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets in a key NBA seeding game.

The win allowed the Spurs (32-38) to remain in the hunt for a spot in a play-in tournament for the Western Conference's final postseason spot.

Russell Westbrook backs down a Spurs defender 1:12
Highlights of the regular season seeding game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs

Portland, San Antonio and Phoenix are all chasing Memphis, with the team that finishes the restart in ninth place earning a chance to play the eighth-place squad for a berth in the playoffs.

San Antonio, who have won three straight games and are 5-2 in the NBA bubble, led by 17 points at half-time and by as many as 24 in the third quarter on the way to a 98-78 advantage heading into the final period.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Jakob Poeltl also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, with Rudy Gay and Marco Belinelli scoring 13 each, Lonnie Walker IV hitting for 12 points, and Dejounte Murray contributing 11 points.

Houston (44-26) have already clinched a postseason berth but after the loss can finish no higher than fourth in the West standings.

More on this story

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Month Pass NOW!

Grab a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £25p/m for two months

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 20 points in his return after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps. Jeff Green added 17 for Houston while Ben McLemore scored 16. Austin Rivers and Chris Clemons hit for 13 points apiece.

The Rockets, who have won four of their six games in the restart, played without leading scorer James Harden (who was held out for rest) and Eric Gordon (ankle).

Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Orlando Magic

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot attacks against the Orlando Magic
Image: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot attacks against the Orlando Magic

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeremiah Martin each scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets took control early in a 108-96 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has excelled in the league's restart and finished with his seventh career 20-point game - his third since the season recommenced on July 31. A week after scoring a career-high 26 in Brooklyn's stunning win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he played only in the first and third quarters and tallied four three-pointers and seven rebounds.

Rodoins Kurucs posts up against the Orlando Magic 1:52
Highlights of the regular season seeding game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic

Martin, who signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn in January, scored half of his points in the fourth quarter. He added six assists.

Dzanan Musa added a career-best 17 points as the Nets (35-36) shot 42.7 per cent and improved to 5-2 in the seeding games. Tyler Johnson contributed 14 and Lance Thomas chipped in 12 for Brooklyn, who led by double digits for the final 38-plus minutes.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Markelle Fultz and Wes Iwundu paced Orlando with 18 points apiece but the Magic shot 29.5 per cent in the first half and 38.6 per cent overall. Nikola Vucevic was held to 12 points and 10 rebounds and shot 5-of-15 from the floor.

Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 17 points and the Nets ended the opening quarter on a 21-5 burst over the final five-plus minutes to take a 34-22 lead. Martin scored 12 points in the second as the Nets continued to dominate and opened a 60-43 half-time lead.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

Orlando made a slight dent, using a 9-0 run to get within 65-53 on a put-back by Vucevic with 6:24 left in the third. The Nets countered with a 12-4 spurt and went up 77-57 on a lay-up by Johnson nearly three minutes later and held an 85-72 edge entering the fourth.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office