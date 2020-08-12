LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Join three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, GB baller Ryan Martin, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer as Sky Sports takes an in-depth look at the biggest NBA storylines and incidents.

The Heatcheck crew open this week's show by discussing the injuries to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and their potential impact on the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as whether Devonte' Graham deserved a place among the Most Improved Player award finalists.

'Hot or Not' follows, as Jaydee asks whether the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Paul George messed with the wrong man when they taunted the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard. The guys then debate whether NBA needs another Jimmy Butler vs T.J. Warren playoff matchup, and whether Devin Booker should remain with the Phoenix Suns.

Then comes a look at the ceiling of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, before BJ, Ryan and Mo pick their All-Bubble starting fives consisting of the best players in their eyes since the restart. Could there be a few surprise names included?

We then move on to our Primetime Preview, looking ahead to the potential clashes for the start of the playoffs with Game 1 and 2 this weekend.

2:21 Check out the top 10 plays from Tuesday night in the NBA

To finish, there is an interview with New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, who deflects on his first year in the NBA and playing with Zion Williamson at college, as well as giving us his All-Time starting five.

Tune in to Sky Sports Arena at 8pm on Wednesday evening to catch the latest episode of Heatcheck, which will be followed by the Pacers at the Rockets from 9pm.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.