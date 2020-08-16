Please select your default edition
NBA playoffs begin live on Sky Sports from August 17

Watch Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors (Game 1) live on Sky Sports Arena on Monday, August 17 at 9pm

Sunday 16 August 2020 13:29, UK

Image: Kyle Lowry celebrates with the Larry O'Brien trophy following the Raptors' title-clinching Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

The 2019-20 NBA playoff bracket is set and you can watch the opening exchanges from the first-round match-ups live on Sky Sports.

The postseason action begins on Monday, August 17, with four first-round series - two from the Eastern Conference, two from the West - getting underway.

Defending champions the Toronto Raptors open their title defence against the seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets, live on Sky Sports Arena at 9pm.

Image: Chris Paul controls possession against the Boston Celtics

On Tuesday night, Chris Paul will face the team that traded him away last summer when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets, live on Sky Sports Arena at 11:30pm.

Over the next seven days, you will be able to watch a live game every day, several of which are scheduled in evening primetime slots.

NBA first-round playoff games live on Sky Sports

  • Gm 1: Nets @ Raptors | Monday 9pm | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 1: Thunder @ Rockets | Tuesday 11:30pm | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 2: Jazz @ Nuggets | Wednesday 9pm | Sky Sports Mix
  • Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers | Friday 2am | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks | Saturday 2am | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers | Saturday 8:30pm | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers | Sunday 6pm | Sky Sports Arena
  • Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers | Tuesday 2am | Sky Sports Arena

In addition, non-Sky subscribers can get a taste of the action from the Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat series at 8:30pm on Saturday, August 22 via a free live stream of Game 3 available on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

First round playoff series

  • Eastern Conference
  • Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs Orlando Magic (8)
  • Toronto Raptors (2) vs Brooklyn Nets (7)
  • Boston Celtics (3) vs Philadelphia 76ers (6)
  • Indiana Pacers (4) vs Miami Heat (5)
  • Western Conference
  • Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs Portland Trail Blazers (8)
  • LA Clippers (2) vs Dallas Mavericks (7)
  • Denver Nuggets (3) vs Utah Jazz (6)
  • Houston Rockets (4) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (5)

More live games will be announced as the first-round series develop.

Sky Sports will show a total of 30 live games across the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

