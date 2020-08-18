LeBron James drops sneak peek of Space Jam sequel jersey

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has given fans a brief look at the jersey he will wear when starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

It appears the LeBron rendition of Space Jam will be brighter. Much, much brighter.

The four-time MVP, by way of video post on The LeBron James Family Foundation social media channels, offered up a 12-second look at the iconic jerseys that will grace the highly anticipated sequel.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The uniform sports more than a hint of the iconic Looney Tunes concentric circles within an eye-catching field of powder blue.

The nostalgia, however, is centered on the team name on the jersey. Just as Michael Jordan did in 1996, it appears James will indeed be suiting up for the 'Tune Squad'.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the United States on July 16, 2021.

