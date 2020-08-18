Please select your default edition
LeBron James drops sneak peek of Space Jam sequel jersey

Tuesday 18 August 2020 07:06, UK

LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul in the Lakers&#39; win over the Clippers
Image: LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul in the Lakers' win over the Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has given fans a brief look at the jersey he will wear when starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

It appears the LeBron rendition of Space Jam will be brighter. Much, much brighter.

The four-time MVP, by way of video post on The LeBron James Family Foundation social media channels, offered up a 12-second look at the iconic jerseys that will grace the highly anticipated sequel.

The uniform sports more than a hint of the iconic Looney Tunes concentric circles within an eye-catching field of powder blue.

The nostalgia, however, is centered on the team name on the jersey. Just as Michael Jordan did in 1996, it appears James will indeed be suiting up for the 'Tune Squad'.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in the United States on July 16, 2021.

