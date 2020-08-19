WNBA: Seattle Storm steamroll New York Liberty for ninth straight win

Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle's 13 three-pointers, as the Storm eased by the New York Liberty 105-64 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory.

Tuesday night's WNBA scores New York Liberty 64-105 Seattle Storm

Las Vegas Aces 82-84 Chicago Sky

Indiana Fever 62-84 Connecticut Sun

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points as six Seattle players finished in double figures.

Loyd scored all of her points in the first half to help Seattle build a 61-28 lead as New York was held to 10-of-35 shooting.

Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle (11-1). Natasha Howard grabbed all 11 of her rebounds in the first half. She also had 12 points.

Seattle, who shot 53.2 per cent from the field, have outscored their last five opponents 472-335.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points for New York (1-10), who have lost five straight games. Jazmine Jones and Amanda Zahui B added 10 points each. New York were without No 1 draft pick Sabrina Ionescu.

Azura Stevens made a lay-up with 2.9 seconds left on Courtney Vandersloot's 15th assist of the game as the Chicago Sky held off Las Vegas 84-82 to snap the Aces' seven-game winning streak.

Chicago led 82-71 with 2:40 remaining before Las Vegas scored the next 11 points, highlighted by Kayla McBride's three-pointer with 17.7 seconds left. The Sky turned it over on an inbound play and McBride sank two free throws at 13.6 to tie it.

Vandersloot curled around a screen to the baseline and found Stevens wide open in the paint. Danielle Robinson had an open look from three-point range at the buzzer but her shot came up short.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (8-4) with 18 points and Vandersloot had 15 points while tying her career high in assists. Vandersloot had 10 assists in the first half.

Angel McCoughtry paced Las Vegas (8-3) with 17 points. McBride added 15 points, Robinson scored 13 points and A'ja Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Stevens finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Chicago. Diamond DeShields added 12 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11.

The Sky trailed by seven points at half-time but scored the first seven points of the third quarter and led 64-58 entering the fourth.

DeWanna Bonner scored 28 points and Brionna Jones added 15 points and nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 84-62.

Connecticut narrowly led 50-49 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, but closed on an 8-3 run. The Fever did not make their first field goal of thefourth quarter until Julie Allemand's three-pointer with 7:36 to go.

Bonner scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Indiana were held to 10 points. Bonner finished 11-of-20 from the field to move into a tie with Tangela Smith for 20th on the WNBA career scoring list.

Jasmine Thomas also scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-7), and Alyssa Thomas had six points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sun, who have won four of their last five games.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points for Indiana (4-7) and Tiffany Mitchell added 13. The Fever shot just 39.4 per cent from the field, including 4-of-22 from three-point range.

