WNBA: Indiana Fever snap Seattle Storm's nine-game win streak

Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points as the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm's nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory on Thursday night.

Kennedy Burke scored a career-high 23 points while Teaira McCowan had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Fever snapped the Seattle Storm's nine-game winning streak with a 90-84 victory on Thursday night.

Seattle (11-2) hadn't lost since July 30 when they fell to the defending champion Washington Mystics after making just 5-of-25 three-pointers. The Storm made 5-of-21 from three-point range against the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell added 17 points and Natalie Achonwa scored 14 for Indiana (5-7). Julie Allemand had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Fever dominated the paint, outrebounding the Storm 46-30.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 of her 35 points in the third quarter to keep Seattle in it. Breanna Stewart scored 18 points on 5-of-18 shooting and Natasha Howard added 11 points.

Seattle were off to their best start to a season in franchise history.

Kayla McBride scored 25 points and A'ja Wilson added a 21 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 99-78.

Dearica Hamby added 15 points and Angel McCoughtry had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (9-3), who have won eight of their last nine games. Danielle Robinson had nine assists to move into 20th on the WNBA career list.

McBride scored 17 points in the first half and Wilson 14 as Las Vegas built a 53-42 lead after shooting 58.8 per cent.

Alyssa Thomas and Briann January each scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-8). Thomas also had seven rebounds and seven assists, and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

The Sun only had 26 rebounds and turned it over 16 times.

Azur Stevens scored a season-high 25 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals to lead the Chicago Sky to a 101-85 win over the New York Liberty.

Allie Quigley also scored 19 points for Chicago (9-4). Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard 11.

Stevens scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting and Quigley added 13 as the Sky shot 54 per cent en route to a 57-44 lead. Stevens and Quigley each made three three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Sky make 9-of-15 from distance. The Liberty made 1-of-10 from three-point range in the half.

Chicago finished 11-of-23 behind the arc, while New York shot 3-of-19.

Jazmine Jones led New York (1-11) with 18 points. Kia Nurse scored 17, Kiah Stokes had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon added 12 points. New York have lost six straight games.

