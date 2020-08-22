Please select your default edition
Luka Doncic suffers ankle injury in Dallas Mavericks' defeat to Los Angeles Clippers

"The game is early Sunday, which doesn't help things, but we'll see"

Cameron Hogwood

Saturday 22 August 2020 09:31, UK

The Dallas Mavericks were dealt an untimely blow in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday as talisman Luka Doncic was forced off with an ankle injury in the 130-122 defeat. 

Doncic had recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes before going down in pain after turning his left ankle while defending Kawhi Leonard with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Having limped off, the NBA's leader in triple-doubles returned for the start of the fourth quarter, but left the game again with 9:02 remaining and finished on the bench.

"It's not that bad," said Doncic. "Honestly, I had luck it's my left ankle. It's not my right. It's a little sprained. We'll know more tomorrow."

The Slovenian said after the game that he would undergo an MRI scan on Saturday, with his status uncertain for Game 4 against the Clippers on Sunday.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle admitted the quick turnaround offers a limited recovery period for the 21-year-old, who has missed 11 games this season as a result of spraining his right ankle twice.

"The game is early Sunday, which doesn't help things, but we'll see," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "We've got every advanced treatment modality that you can have, as every team here does.

"We'll see how this responds in the next 36 hours."

The injury overshadowed Doncic becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a playoff triple-double behind Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

Doncic had contributed 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Dallas level the series at 1-1 with a 127-114 win in Game Two, having scored a game-high 42 points as his side were beaten 118-110 in Game 1.

Speaking post-game on Inside the NBA, former 11-time All-Star Charles Barkley insisted the Mavericks should take no risks with their star player.

"You can't play if you're injured, that's all I'm saying," he said. "You've got to use your common sense.

"This guy is one of future MVPs of the league more than likely. I don't know how he's going to feel by Sunday afternoon, that's a really quick turnaround but I'm not taking any chances if I'm with the Mavericks."

