'I'm no James Harden' - Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George reflects on poor shooting form

Paul George insists he will not let his shooting struggles deter him as he looks to help the Los Angeles Clippers overcome the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The six-time All-Star shot just three of 16 from the field and one of eight from behind the arc on Friday as the Clippers beat the Mavericks 130-122 to take a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 on Sunday.

George finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Los Angeles were spearheaded by Kawhi Leonard's 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

"I'm no James Harden," said George. "That's not my knack, to just shoot the ball, score the ball. I can and I pride myself on being effective on both ends.

"But there's going to be nights like this where I just can't make a shot, and I can't allow that to affect my game.

"Shot-making, scoring the ball is not what I [only] do. I try to do everything, I try to play the game the right way and just get lost in the game and try to pass the ball and make plays defensively, rebound.

"Just a little bit of everything. I am going through a tough time, but good thing about it, we are up 2-1 in this series and I haven't shot the ball well."

George was 10 of 22 from the field and four of 11 from three-point range with 27 points as the Clippers won 118-110 in Game 1, before going four of 17 from the field and two of 10 from deep with 14 points in the 127-114 defeat in Game 2.

"I think people get so caught up what other people [think]," George added. "I'm Paul George. I don't care to be anybody else."

"I'm obviously struggling shooting, struggling scoring the ball. It didn't affect us winning tonight.

"I still got to be aggressive and still try to make plays. I will do everything I can to win a ballgame. Some nights are just going to be like that, I am not going to make shots, but I got to find a way to make an impact."

