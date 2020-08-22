Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard to play in Game 3 against Los Angeles Lakers after dislocating finger

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts says star guard Damian Lillard will play in Saturday night's playoff contest against the Los Angeles Lakers despite suffering a dislocated left index finger in Thursday's game.

Stotts said Lillard was being examined on Friday and undergoing a series of tests.

"He's getting treatments today," Stotts told reporters. "Multiple treatments throughout the day. I believe he'll be wearing a splint, but he will play."

Lillard was injured while playing defense in the third quarter of Thursday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers when he hit the finger on the foot of Lakers forward Anthony Davis. He immediately asked to be replaced and never returned.

2:00 Lillard scored 34 points as the Blazers beat the Lakers in Game 1

The Blazers' setback leaves the best-of-seven Western Conference series tied at 1-1, with Lillard insisting after the game that he wouldn't miss Game 3. "Oh, I'm playing," he said.

Stotts wasn't the least surprised with Lillard's mindset.

"At this point we kind of expect this from Dame," said Stotts.

Lillard made six three-pointers and scored 34 points when the Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, before registering 18 points in Game 2 prior to exiting.

Collins (ankle) done for playoffs

1:57 Highlights of Game 2 of the first round playoff series between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers

Blazers big man Zach Collins will meanwhile miss the rest of the NBA playoffs after it was determined he needs surgery on his injured left ankle.

The team announced on Friday that Collins has a hairline fracture of the medial malleolus in the left ankle, with a surgery date to be scheduled in the near future.

Collins missed the first two games of the Western Conference playoff series against the Lakers after suffering the injury during the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is averaging 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games this season.

He missed four-and-a-half months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

