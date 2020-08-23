Jimmy Butler: Bam Adebayo the heart and soul of Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo has asserted himself as the driving force behind the Miami Heat's success, at least in the eyes of teammate Jimmy Butler.

The 23-year-old delivered a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 win over the Indiana Pacers.

This included two boards, a basket and three free throws late in the game as the Heat resisted a Pacers fightback to close the game with a 10-3 run having led 114-112 with 1:40 left.

"Bam don't need no more confidence, Bam knows he's one of the top players in this league," said Butler.

"He's only going to continue to get better because he works and he cares and he studies the game. I always tell y'all and I mean it, he's the heart and soul behind us, he's what makes us go.

"There's a huge difference when he's on the floor and off the floor both ends. He doesn't have anything to prove to anybody.

"He knows who he is, he's a lot like myself and everybody else in the locker room, he doesn't care what anybody thinks."

Adebayo was one of four Heat players to record at least 20 points alongside Jimmy Butler's team-high 27, Goran Dragic's 24 and Tyler Herro's 20.

The 2017 Draft pick faced questions over his role with Miami after managing just seven points in Game 2 against the Pacers, but believes his contributions at both ends of the court warrant his involvement.

He had a block and two steals as the Heat went 2-0 up, having registered 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in Game 1.

"I feel like the player that I am, it's hard to take me out," Adebayo said.

"And that's because I do a lot of things so well, not trying to pat myself on the back or anything. But because I screen well, I get guys open and it doesn't always have to be about scoring with me.

"I mean, in Game 2 I had seven points but everybody said I had the biggest impact on the game, so it's little stuff like that.

"I came into the league as a defender and an energy guy, so when my shot is not falling and my offense is not going, I just bank on my defense and my effort."

