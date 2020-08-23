Dallas Mavericks to make late decision on Luka Doncic for Game 4 against Los Angeles Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks will contemplate the fitness of Luka Doncic until the last available moment as they prepare for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Doncic hobbled off with a sprained left ankle in the second half of the Mavericks' Game 3 defeat having recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes to add to his league-high tally of triple-doubles.

Live NBA: Boston @ Philadelphia GM 4 Sunday 23rd August 6:00pm

He was due to undergo an MRI on Saturday before assessing his condition on Sunday morning, with Dallas looking to level the series at 2-2.

"I believe that this is going to be most likely a game-time-decision type of situation, but I can't tell you the exact timing," head coach Rick Carlisle said on Saturday.

2:47 Highlights of Game 3 of the first round playoff series between the Clippers and the Mavericks

"He is not doing anything on the floor today. It's treatment, and we're trying to get him an MRI.

"We've got to measure a lot of things relative to how he's feeling, what the diagnostic test looks like and what our trainers feel. We'll see. I wish I knew right now, but I don't. Tonight's a big night in terms of how he feels in the morning."

His absence would come as a disappointing blow for not only Dallas but the series itself after the Slovenian had flourished in the opening two games of his playoff debut.

The Slovenian poured in a game-high 42 points as Dallas lost 118-110 in Game 1, before racking up 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help his side level the series with a 127-114 win.

Doncic's figures prior to his injury in Game 3 also saw him become the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a playoff triple-double.

1:49 Check out the top 10 plays from Saturday night in the NBA playoffs

While there is a temptation to thrust him straight back in, Carlisle insists the team will not gamble with his health.

"He plays hurt on a pretty regular basis. We do not want him to play injured, though," Carlisle added.

"That's a different situation. You're bringing greater risk into it. But we'll see. We'll see where things are tomorrow.

"The quick turnaround presents more challenges, but we'll see. In some ways, it's what we can do to help make the situation better, and in some ways you're dealing with Mother Nature."

Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's loss, while Tim Hardaway Jr and Seth Curry added 22 points apiece in evidence of the depth the Mavs may have to turn to for help in Game 4.

It is not the first time this season Dallas have been forced to prepare for life without Doncic, although coping without him in the playoffs, granted, comes as a different proposition.

3:31 Check out Kristaps Porzingis' best plays from the NBA this season

Doncic missed four games in December after spraining his right ankle in the opening minutes of the 122-118 overtime defeat to the Miami Heat.

In his absence the Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers but lost to the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, Porzingis notably scoring at least 20 for three successive games without his partner beside him.

Doncic later missed seven games in February due to a recurrence of the issue, Dallas this time losing four and winning three without him. During that run Porzingis appeared to step up again as he put up 12 rebounds and at least 30 points in three straight games.

The Mavericks averaged 112.7 points per 100 possessions throughout the regular season when Doncic was not on the court.

Besides the prospect of playing without their talisman, there is also the matter of containing a playoff Kawhi Leonard.

The reigning finals MVP is beginning to heat up at his favourite time of year, averaging 33.3 points on 51.5 per cent shooting and collecting 100 points, 31 rebounds and 16 assists across the opening three games.

1:55 Luka Doncic contributed 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Mavericks beat the Clippers in Game 2

Dallas will meanwhile be wary of Paul George stepping up his production at any moment as he looks to shrug off a shooting slump that has seen him nail just 17 of 55 from the field and seven of 29 from distance so far in the postseason.

The Clippers' physicality is something the Mavericks have shown no sign of bowing down to thus far, much to the approval of NBA legend Charles Barkley.

"Porzingis and Doncic are not backing down," said Barkley on NBA on TNT.

"I love this, man. You know they're trying to bully them, and they're standing up to the bully. Dallas got a bright future, man."

Doncic or not, do not expect Dallas to fade away quietly.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.