LeBron James 'can't enjoy' Lakers' Game 4 win over Trail Blazers

Despite playing a key role in the Lakers’ dominant Game 4 win over the Trail Blazers, LeBron James said he felt he was unable to enjoy the victory.

James had 30 points and 10 assists in 28 minutes as the Western Conference No 1 seeds hammered Portland 135-113 to take a 3-1 lead. The Lakers led by as many as 38 points for their third straight win in the opening-round series, the team's first playoff appearance since 2013.

After the game, James detailed the emotional burden he felt coping with the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man shot seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

"I can't even enjoy a playoff win right now, which is the sad part," he said. "We are scared as black people in America. Black men, black women, black kids. We are, we are terrified.

1:57 LeBron James scores 30 points and 10 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 win against the Portland Trail Blazers that earned the No 1 seeds a 3-1 series lead

"Having two boys of my own and me being an African-American in America, to see what continues to happen with police brutality towards my kind, to continue to see the injustice, it is very troubling.

"My prayers go out to [the Blake] family and hopefully we can have some change. I believe it starts with [the US election in] November. That's why I started the initiative I am doing with More Than A Vote, getting people to understand what is really at risk. We continue to talk about change and we have the opportunity to make change but it doesn't stop there, whoever comes next [in the White House]."

James also had to contend with honouring Kobe Bryant, who was celebrated by the NBA family on Monday. It was considered 'Kobe Day' because Monday was 24/8, the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year career.

"OK, he's here in the building," James said he thought in the moment when the two numbers that Bryant wore during his career appeared on the scoreboard during the first quarter. Inspired by Bryant, the Lakers' 24-8 lead seemed fortuitous, and they went on to outscore the Blazers 43-25 in the first quarter.

2:20 Shaquille O'Neal feels the Portland Trail Blazers' Game 1 win woke up the slumbering Los Angeles Lakers

They led 80-51 at half-time. It was the most points in a half for Los Angeles in a playoff game since 1987. With the lead extended to 38 points in the third quarter, James went to the bench for good.

The Lakers wore Black Mamba jerseys with a heart-shaped No 2 patch to honour Bryant's daughter, Gianna. Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter in January, would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Sunday.

1:42 Highlights of Game 4 of the first round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers

"I am extremely proud of my team and the way we played tonight. Extremely blessed and honoured to be able to play on '8/24' and continue to remember Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and all the fallen people that were part of that tragic incident," James said.

"To be able to continue his legacy is something that hits home for me, and it is easy for me because I put in the work. If you want to see results, you got to work at it. It is not about the wins and losses."

