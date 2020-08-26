Please select your default edition
Paul George says he has been in 'a dark place' inside NBA bubble

Watch Clippers @ Mavericks Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (2am)

Wednesday 26 August 2020 09:03, UK

Paul George finishes at the rim against the Mavericks in Game 5 2:18
LA Clippers' Paul George admitted that the bubble got the better of him after he had been struggling for form but says he is back and looking forward to the rest of the playoff series

After returning to form with a 35-point eruption in the LA Clippers’ Game 5 rout of the Dallas Mavericks, Paul George admitted he had been in a 'dark place' in the NBA bubble.

NBA playoff picture

Stay up to date with the latest postseason picture

Live NBA:LA Clippers @ Dallas

Friday 28th August 2:00am

George had been heavily criticised for poor performances in Games 2, 3 and 4 of the series. He totalled just 34 points across those appearances on a combined 10-of-47 shooting.

The six-time All-Star returned to form in style in Game 5, pouring in a game-high 35 points in 25 minutes as the Clippers romped to a 154-111 win that earned them a 3-2 series lead and brought them within one win of advancing to the second round.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers and Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers high-five during a game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round One, Game Five of the NBA Playoffs on August 25, 2020 at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. 2:00
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were in impressive form as the LA Clippers won Game 5 of their first round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks

Speaking on court after the game, George admitted he had struggled to adjust to the unique environment of the NBA campus.

"The bubble got the best of me," he said. "I was just in a dark place. I really wasn't here. I checked out. These past couple of games, it was just difficult.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

"Shout out to people who stood behind me and were in my corner (for their) positivity: my team-mates, family, friends, everybody who reached out to me.

"I was just in a bad place and I found my way. I'm back. I look forward to the rest of this run."

Montrezl Harrell #5 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half in game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 25, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. 0:15
Paul George feeds Montrezl Harrell for this monster dunk in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the first round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers

In his post-game news conference, Clippers coach Doc Rivers revealed he and his players had reached out to George ahead of Game 5.

"This is not a normal environment, it just isn't," he said. "'PG' and I sat in my room after the game (Game 4) and we had a long talk, not all about basketball, really. Several players did it (too), guys were knocking on his door.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

"This team is growing still, you can see it. We have not had the normal time together like most teams. Things like (George's slump) happen. I am just proud of all the players."

