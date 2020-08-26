Paul George says he has been in 'a dark place' inside NBA bubble

After returning to form with a 35-point eruption in the LA Clippers’ Game 5 rout of the Dallas Mavericks, Paul George admitted he had been in a 'dark place' in the NBA bubble.

George had been heavily criticised for poor performances in Games 2, 3 and 4 of the series. He totalled just 34 points across those appearances on a combined 10-of-47 shooting.

The six-time All-Star returned to form in style in Game 5, pouring in a game-high 35 points in 25 minutes as the Clippers romped to a 154-111 win that earned them a 3-2 series lead and brought them within one win of advancing to the second round.

Speaking on court after the game, George admitted he had struggled to adjust to the unique environment of the NBA campus.

"The bubble got the best of me," he said. "I was just in a dark place. I really wasn't here. I checked out. These past couple of games, it was just difficult.

"Shout out to people who stood behind me and were in my corner (for their) positivity: my team-mates, family, friends, everybody who reached out to me.

"I was just in a bad place and I found my way. I'm back. I look forward to the rest of this run."

In his post-game news conference, Clippers coach Doc Rivers revealed he and his players had reached out to George ahead of Game 5.

"This is not a normal environment, it just isn't," he said. "'PG' and I sat in my room after the game (Game 4) and we had a long talk, not all about basketball, really. Several players did it (too), guys were knocking on his door.

"This team is growing still, you can see it. We have not had the normal time together like most teams. Things like (George's slump) happen. I am just proud of all the players."

