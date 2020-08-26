LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Ovie Soko is back alongside regulars BJ Armstrong, Mo Mooncey and host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck Overtime - listen now

After a hectic first week of playoff basketball, there's no shortage of talking points for the guys to get stuck into.

First up, after his superlative performance in the Dallas Mavericks' Game 4 overtime win over the LA Clippers, is Luka Doncic a legitimate top-three player in the league in just his second season?

With their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder tied at 2-2, do the Houston Rockets have what it takes to win the series without their injured superstar Russell Westbrook?

While those teams are still battling in the first round, two Eastern Conference heavyweights are getting set for an epic second-round match-up. Defending NBA champions the Toronto Raptors tip-off their series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Ovie, Mo and BJ will preview the series and also assess how big an impact OG Anunoby, Britain's sole NBA player, will have in the series.

There is plenty to discuss off the court, too. The guys look back on Kobe Bryant Day and reflect on the continuing influence the 'Black Mamba' has on the NBA and global basketball culture.

After being dumped out of the playoffs in a four-game sweep, the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday. But do the underachieving Eastern Conference team need more than a coaching change to get the best out of their superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela drops in to share his thoughts on the NBA bubble, the fight for social justice and his playoff predictions.

