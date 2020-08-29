Kristaps Porzingis out for rest of Mavericks first-round series against Clippers

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will miss the rest of Dallas' first-round Western Conference playoff series against the LA Clippers due to a right knee injury.

The team announced on Friday that Porzingis has a lateral meniscus tear.

The Clippers lead the best-of-seven series three games to two heading into Game 6 on Sunday.

3:31 Check out Kristaps Porzingis' best plays from the 2019-20 regular season

Porzingis was hurt as the Mavericks lost the series opener on August 17 but returned to action the next two games, producing 23 points and seven rebounds in a win, then 34 points and 13 boards in a defeat.

He didn't appear in Game 4, an overtime win by the Mavs, nor in Game 5, a blowout victory by the Clippers.

The injury is to the opposite knee from the one he hurt in February 2018 when he was with the New York Knicks, an ailment that kept him out the entire following season.

In 2019-20, his first season of action with the Mavericks, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game.

The 25-year-old Latvian was selected by the Knicks fourth overall in the 2015 draft, and he played three seasons for New York before he was dealt to Dallas.

