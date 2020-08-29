Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kristaps Porzingis out for rest of Mavericks first-round series against Clippers

Watch LA Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks Game 6 live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 8:30pm

Saturday 29 August 2020 06:53, UK

Kristaps Porzingis boxes out against the LA Clippers
Image: Kristaps Porzingis boxes out against the LA Clippers

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will miss the rest of Dallas' first-round Western Conference playoff series against the LA Clippers due to a right knee injury.

NBA playoff picture

NBA playoff picture

Stay up to date with the latest postseason picture

The team announced on Friday that Porzingis has a lateral meniscus tear.

The Clippers lead the best-of-seven series three games to two heading into Game 6 on Sunday.

Check out Kristaps Porzingis&#39; best plays from the NBA this season. 3:31
Check out Kristaps Porzingis' best plays from the 2019-20 regular season

Porzingis was hurt as the Mavericks lost the series opener on August 17 but returned to action the next two games, producing 23 points and seven rebounds in a win, then 34 points and 13 boards in a defeat.

He didn't appear in Game 4, an overtime win by the Mavs, nor in Game 5, a blowout victory by the Clippers.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The injury is to the opposite knee from the one he hurt in February 2018 when he was with the New York Knicks, an ailment that kept him out the entire following season.

In 2019-20, his first season of action with the Mavericks, Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game.

More on this story

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

The 25-year-old Latvian was selected by the Knicks fourth overall in the 2015 draft, and he played three seasons for New York before he was dealt to Dallas.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game