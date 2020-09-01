WNBA: Courtney Vandersloot breaks single-game assist record in Chicago Sky win

It was a record-breaking night for Courtney Vandersloot. The Chicago guard set the WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday night.

1:46 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever from Florida

Courtney Vandersloot set the WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday night.

Vandersloot tied the record, held by Ticha Penicheiro, at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the hoop for a 89-74 lead with 3:22 remaining.

"I thought this record was untouchable. Ticha set the bar very, very high," Vandersloot said. "I don't think this one will be touched very often. It's tough to get 16 assists in a game. This one is really special. My team-mates were knocking down shots. They were as happy as I was and it makes it that much enjoyable for me."

Vandersloot had 15 assists and looked like she might have to settle for that again as she left the game with a few minutes left.

After a brief rest on the bench, Vandersloot found Allie Quigley, in the corner for a three-pointer to break the record. And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again for a three-pointer and a 25-point lead.

"It puts a little cherry on top. It's really special. I know she was happy for me," Vandersloot said of her wife hitting the shot that gave her a record-breaking assist. "She wanted to do that for me. It was initially for Ruthy, but the back-up plan was always Allie. You can always count on Allie to knock down some late shots."

Penicheiro, who reached 16 assists in 1998 and 2002, tweeted a congratulatory note to Vandersloot after the game.

BIG CONGRATS to @Sloot22 on the 17 assists - a new @wnba assist record!! How cool was that #17 came with a pass to @alliequigley for a 3!!!

Happy for you Sloot!! 🙏🏽💙 — Ticha Penicheiro (@TichaPenicheiro) September 1, 2020

Vandersloot finished with 13 points and is averaging 9.3 assists this season which would break her own mark of 9.1 set last year.

Gabby Williams and Kahleah Copper each scored 21 points for Chicago (11-6) while Quigley added 19. Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-11). Candice Dupree had 14 points and Natalie Achonwa 13.

The game was originally scheduled to be played last Wednesday, but was postponed because the WNBA players decided not to play that night or the next night in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

1:46 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx from Florida

Napheesa Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 21 points as the Lynx ended the Sparks' nine-game winning streak with a 96-78 victory.

Rachel Banham made all six of her field-goal attempts and scored 18 points off the bench for Minnesota (11-5). Damiris Dantas had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota shot 53.6 per cent from the field, including 14 of 27 from three-point range. Banham made four three-pointers, and Dantas and Dangerfield had three apiece.

Chelsea Gray scored 18 points for Los Angeles (12-4), who have already clinched a playoff spot.

