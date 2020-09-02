LISTEN: Heatcheck Overtime podcast

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by BJ Armstrong, Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to break down the biggest NBA stories on a new episode of Heatcheck Overtime - listen now

The guys open the show by discussing the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram after he collected the Most Improved Player award ahead of the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

We then move onto the inspirational John Thompson, who sadly passed away earlier this week. Thompson is widely-credited for paving the way for a generation of minority coaches and was the first African American coach to take a team to the NCAA basketball championship with Georgetown in 1984.

In Hot or Not, the decision to eject Marcus Morris Sr for his hard foul on Luka Doncic comes up, before the team recognise the superb Jamal Murray after his integral role in the Denver Nuggets coming from 3-1 down to win their series against the Utah Jazz.

There is also time for some Chris Paul chat as the guys debate whether the Oklahoma City Thunder man is among the top three point guards in the league.

Yani turns his attention to Khris Middleton in Off The Court, assessing his influence with the Milwaukee Bucks in the number two role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Our Primetime Preview then sees Ovie, BJ and Mo give their thoughts on whether the Miami Heat will reach the Eastern Finals, or whether the Bucks will be able to respond following their Game 1 defeat.

