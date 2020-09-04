Khris Middleton's playoff struggles stem from opponent's exploiting a weakness in his game, says BJ Armstrong

Two-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong believes Khris Middleton's inconsistent post-season performances are the result of teams exploiting a specific weakness in his game.

On this week's episode of the Heatcheck Overtime podcast (recorded before Milwaukee's Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat), Armstrong joined regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey to discuss Middleton's playoff struggles.

The No 1 seeded Bucks are 2-0 down in their Eastern Conference semi-final against the Miami Heat and have not replicated their dominant regular-season form since arriving at the NBA's Disney campus in July.

After averaging 20.9 points per game with a 49.7 field goal percentage, Middleton's efficient offensive game fell apart in the Bucks' first-round series win against the Orlando Magic. He produced 28- and 23-point performances in Games 1 and 2 against the Heat, but the Bucks lost both games.

Soko voiced his concerns over Middleton's consistency on this week's Heatcheck Overtime podcast.

"A team's second option is huge. Every Batman needs a Robin," he said. "The [lack of] consistency with Middleton does worry me. There is pressure on him because there are a lot of eyes on [the Bucks] because Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the two players in the NBA.

"Middleton is crucial for Giannis, who needs that space on the floor to operate. The Bucks have done a great job of building a team around him, with a stretch five and wing players that give him the space he needs.

"If Middleton doesn't make shots and is not that reliable sharpshooter for Milwaukee, that puts so much pressure on Giannis. The playoffs are different [to the regular season]. Opponents will definitely 'shrink the paint' and throw a couple of defenders at Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are under so much pressure when Middleton doesn't show up."

Fellow Heatcheck regular Mooncey noted this is not the first time Middleton has experienced struggles in the post-season.

He said: "Middleton may have flirted with the 50/40/90 club in the regular season but as soon as the playoffs rolled around the bouncer said. 'Sorry mate, not tonight, off you go!'. How are you going from 50 per cent shooting from the field to 36 per cent? How are you going from 90 per cent from the free throw line to 65 per cent?

"If Middleton continues to play like he did in the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks are in big trouble. It's not the first time this has happened to him in the post-season. I don't know if it is coach Mike Budenholzer not adjusting and putting him in the right roles or a personal thing for him. He just doesn't seem to be the same player when the post-season rolls around.

"It is intriguing to me to see whether he shakes this off and gets back to his best - he had a great regular season - or if he continues on a downhill slope against the Miami Heat, a team with great wing defenders.

"Middleton definitely has the talent to be that No 2 guy. He has done it in the regular season. When he plays against Boston, he turns into Michael Jordan! If he can do that against everyone else, the Bucks are in good hands."

Armstrong suggested Middleton's play is affected by that of Bucks starting point guard Eric Bledsoe and added opponents have worked out how to exploit a "glaring weakness" in the Milwaukee swingman's game.

"Middleton's game reminds me of (Golden State Warriors shooting guard) Klay Thompson. He can catch and shoot. He is very efficient. The young man can knock down open shots," he said.

"This young man is really talented. However, there is a glaring weakness in his game: his inability at this point in his career to play off of the dribble consistently. That is a huge part of the game. As the pressure builds in the playoffs, you have to have that ability, especially if you are going to be counted on as the No 2 guy. You have to be able to play and create off the dribble.

"It seems in the playoffs, whenever Eric Bledsoe doesn't play or doesn't play well, it magnifies [the issues] with Middleton. Bledsoe is another ball-handler, someone who can distribute the ball and get it to Middleton how he likes it. Bledsoe creates the tempo of the game.

"In Game 1 against Miami, the Bucks missed Bledsoe, and Middleton's game suffered, probably more than any other Milwaukee player, because they don't have another ball-handler out there. That puts more pressure on Middleton to do other things.

"Then Middleton is not making shots - which is difficult because Jimmy Butler and his team-mates are much more consistent defenders than you'll see in the regular season.

"The league understands what Middleton is really good at and not so good at. Teams try to put pressure on him and force him to something he is not as capable of doing as some of the other players. He doesn't play with the ball [in his hands] as much as other players in the league."

