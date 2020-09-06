NBA Playoffs: Jamal Murray scores 27 points as Denver Nuggets tie series against Los Angeles Clippers

Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final on Saturday.

Game leaders Denver Nuggets Points: Jamal Murray - 27

Assists: Jamal Murray - 6

Rebounds: Nikola Jokic - 18 Los Angeles Clippers Points: Paul George - 22

Assists: Kawhi Leonard - 8

Rebounds: JaMychal Green - 11 Series tied 1-1

Paul Millsap and Gary Harris added 13 points each for the Nuggets, who evened the series at a game apiece, Michael Porter Jr. also chipping in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Paul George had 22 points and eight rebounds and Ivica Zubac had 15 points and nine boards for Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard meanwhile had a quiet night with 13 points on four of 17 shooting, his lowest output of the playoffs. Lou Williams also scored 13, while JaMychal Green contributed 10 points and 11 boards for the Clippers.

Image: Nikola Jokic drives to the basket

After trailing by double digits for much of the contest, Los Angeles closed within 91-86 after a three-pointer by George with 8:36 left. However, a basket by Jokic, consecutive three-pointers by Harris and two foul shots by Jerami Grant increased the lead to 101-86 more than three minutes later.

A layup by Williams cut the margin to 104-96 but Harris nailed a three-pointer with 1:37 remaining to boost the lead to 11.

The Clippers pulled within eight again only for two technicals on Patrick Beverley, who was ejected, to allow the Nuggets to clinch the win with free throws.

Image: Jerami Grant attacks the cylinder under pressure from Leonard

The Nuggets had roared to a 44-25 lead after one quarter behind 15 points from Jokic who hit all three of his three-point attempts as his team shot 70.8 percent from the floor and converted seven of 11 from deep.

Although Denver, who led by as many as 23 in the first half, cooled off in the second quarter, they managed to take a 72-56 advantage at the break.

Jokic had 24 points in the first half as the Nuggets outshot the Clippers 56 percent to 47.7 percent. For the game, the Nuggets made 45.1 percent of their shots to 40.9 percent for the Clippers.

