Paul George hails LA Clippers’ defense following Game 3 win over Denver Nuggets

Paul George scored 32 points to lead the LA Clippers to a 113-107 Game 3 win over the Denver Nuggets but said it was his team's defensive play that made the difference.

With his team trailing 97-90 early in the fourth quarter, Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout to calm down his team. Fuelled by defense, Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run to take a 104-101 lead. The Clippers wouldn't trail again and claimed a 2-1 series lead.

With 1:53 left in the game, Kawhi Leonard punctuated the defensive effort as he blocked Jamal Murray's attempted dunk at the rim with one finger. As the Nuggets guard tried to ram the ball home, Leonard's middle finger appeared to get just enough of the ball to keep it out of the basket.

0:32 Kawhi Leonard blocked Jamal Murray's dunk with his middle-finger during the LA Clippers win against the Denver Nuggets

Speaking to Chris Haynes on court after the game, George said: "That's what have got to hang our hat on. We (take) pride on defense. We have said it all year long: defense is what we do.

"We were unhappy with how the first quarters have been going. We have been (allowing Denver to) get off to great starts, especially in Game 2. Tonight, we made it an emphasis to play some defense - we did that. We got stops.

"It's going to be a battle. Denver are a great offensive team. We are up for the challenge. We have got our hands full. They are going to push us. We are going to push them. We want this. It starts with how we play and the effort we played with tonight."

Clippers coach Doc Rivers and George were asked about Leonard's astonishing block on Murray in the post-game news conference.

2:56 Highlights of Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-final series between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets

"I didn't know it was one finger. It was a heck of a play. It was impressive," Rivers said. "I didn't even know where he came from. It was a heck of a play."

George added with a laugh: "That's an extra-long middle finger. It kept growing or something. That's Kawhi, man. Big-time player."

Rivers said: "The game came down to one of the two teams was going to play some defense. For three-and-a-half quarters both teams were basically scoring. In the last six minutes it was our defense. We had our lapses. There's no doubt about that. But overall, when we locked in we were really good."

4:57 The Inside the NBA team discuss the LA Clippers defense late on in their Game 3 win against the Denver Nuggets

Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley said the Clippers' defense will be the decisive factor in the series. Citing George, Leonard and Patrick Beverley, he said: "The Clippers have got three of the best perimeter players in the NBA. They are not going to let (Jamal Murray) go one-on-one like the Utah Jazz did.

"When the Clippers get down, they can turn up their defense. Tonight, they did it right before the half and they did it in the fourth quarter. Denver only scored 19 points in the fourth quarter. We can talk about offense all we want to, but that's what the Clippers have over Denver. They can stop somebody in the most crucial parts of the game."

