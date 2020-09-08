Please select your default edition
Jaylen Brown says Boston Celtics still have work to do after taking 3-2 lead over Toronto Raptors

Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

Tuesday 8 September 2020 10:07, UK

Jaylen Brown high-fives Kemba Walker during the Boston Celtics&#39; Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors
Image: Jaylen Brown high-fives Kemba Walker during the Boston Celtics' Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors

Jaylen Brown said the Boston Celtics know they still have work to do after beating the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Brown scored 27 points and the Celtics never trailed, rolling past the Toronto Raptors 111-89 on Monday night.

"The job is not finished yet," Brown said. "We have still got a lot of work that needs to be done."

The Boston Celtics team 2:55
Shaquille O'Neal believes the Boston Celtics won't let the Toronto Raptors get a seventh game chance in their playoff match-up

The game plan from Boston coach Brad Stevens was simple: Start things off with an increased effort on defense to set an immediate tone.

The Celtics did exactly as he asked - and put the reigning NBA champions on the ropes. Boston now lead the series 3-2 and can earn a trip to the Eastern Confernce Finals by winning Game 6 on Wednesday night.

"We were playing with great purpose," Stevens said. "You could feel that from the get-go."

Kemba Walker scored 21 for the Celtics, whose starters outscored Toronto's starters by a whopping 93-45. Jayson Tatum scored 18, Daniel Theis and Brad Wanamaker each had 15 and Marcus Smart added 12 for Boston.

Jalen Brown in Game three for the Boston Celtics against the Toronto Raptors
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Boston Celtics' Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet scored 18 for Toronto, which trailed by as many as 30. Norman Powell scored 16 for the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry managed 10 points apiece. Matt Thomas also had 10 for Toronto.

Here's what Toronto got out of their first 18 possessions: five points on 2-for-15 shooting, a stretch that included everything from missed open lay-ups to air-balled contested jumpers, along with five turnovers in the game's first eight minutes and 53 seconds.

"I know it sounds crazy, but I thought our offense was awesome for like the first eight minutes," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I thought it was awesome. I don't think those shots could have been more open."

Toronto were down 18-5 after all that, and it got worse in a hurry.

Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs
Highlights of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors

Another big scoring run - this time, 23-7 - in the second quarter pushed Boston's lead from 37-25 to 60-32 late in the half. The Raptors had gone 5-for-6 from the field just before that spurt began and seemed to be getting in a rhythm; they missed 11 of their next 13 shots and things got out of hand.

"Tonight our defense really set up our offense," Walker said. "It worked out for us."

Toronto outscored Boston 28-25 in the third and it already didn't matter; the Celtics' lead was 87-63 going into the fourth.

"We just didn't play crisp enough," Lowry said. "We didn't look at the rim early enough in the shot clock to attack. But it happens. Now we got to watch the film and make adjustments and play for our lives."

